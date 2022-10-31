Garda National Advisory Committee approves three county Tipperary community CCTV schemes

Garda logo
Long-awaited CCTV schemes proposed for three Tipperary communities have moved a significant step closer to getting off the ground.
Tipperary’s Joint Policing Committee meeting was informed that the Garda National CCTV Advisory Committee has approved the CCTV schemes proposed for Fethard, Littleton and Borrisokane.
Tipperary Garda Division’s outgoing Chief Supt Derek Smart said the advisory committee was very much impressed with the applications for these CCTV schemes and was going to recommend that the Garda Commissioner sign off on them.
He said it was good to get the schemes over the line and the same process will follow with other community CCTV schemes being planned in the county.
