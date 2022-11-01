BREAKING: Local Tipperary pubs heading to Irish Pub Awards final in Dublin

Kickham House, a local Tipperary pub led by a Slovak-American couple, is heading to Irish Pub Awards final on November 16.

Selected as the Regional Winner for Best Digital Campaign for the South East Region, this achievement comes not even a year after the new proprietors took over the local pub in Tipperary Town.

“We are so excited that we are taking home the winning title for the South East Region. After just 10 short months in business, we are putting Tipp Town on the map! It wouldn’t be possible without your views, likes, comments, and shares so thank you for following us on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok and showing us your love and support! Thank you all who made this possible, our wonderful staff, customers, friends, and fans! We are incredibly grateful for your support,” said the proprietors, Travis and Nina Frisby.

The Slovak-American couple, with Nina being from Bratislava, Slovakia, and Travis from Manteca, California, moved to Tipperary Town in November 2021. They purchased Kickham House after its original proprietor decided to retire and re-opened on 3 December 2021. In a short time, the local pub became known for its innovative cocktails, live music performances, and welcoming atmosphere for everyone.

“With almost no marketing budget, just endless creativity, determination, and hard work we were able to gain followers online and turn them into customers in real life. We started with no social media presence and not even a year later people come to the pub and ask for the bartender they have seen on TikTok or point a drink on our Instagram feed and request one for themselves. Many customers have seen their friends having fun in our pub on our Instagram stories and realized they are missing out by not coming to the Kickham House,” explains Nina Frisby, who is responsible for the day-to-day operations of the pub, including social media. Her husband, Travis Frisby, works behind the counter and serves customers daily.

Even though the pub still retains its original traditional atmosphere, the new proprietors have been working on refurbishing it behind the scenes, fully replacing the beer cooling system, purchasing new high-quality appliances and furniture, and transforming the backyard into a beer garden oasis.

Their efforts did not go unnoticed, in July 2022, Kickham House was nominated at the Irish Restaurant Awards in the Best Gastro Pub and Pub of the Year category.

Among the 61 regional winners competing for the overall Best of Ireland title, Kickham House is one of only two county Tipperary regional winners, the second being TJ Mac’s Bar from Mullinahone competing in the Best Local Pub Category.

It is an amazing achievement as the South East Region consists of four large counties known for their fantastic pub and hospitality culture – Tipperary, Kilkenny, Waterford, and Wexford.

Irish Pub Awards are open to all members of VFI and LVA with 63 regional winners across nine award categories. The national winners in each category and the overall winner will be announced at the Gala Awards final on November 16 in The Round Room at the Mansion House, Dublin 2.