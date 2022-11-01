Tipperary deaths and funeral details, November 1

Madge Stapleton

Longfordwood, Clonakenny, Roscrea, Tipperary

Madge Stapleton, Longfordwood, Clonakenny, Roscrea, Co Tipperary passed away peacefully on 31/10/2022 in Patterson’s Nursing Home, Lismackin, Roscrea. Predeceased by her husband Ned and son Garry.

Deeply regretted by her loving Family, daughter Mary Shanahan, Sons Seamus, Tom, John, Richard, Eamon, Noel, son in- law Tim, Daughter’s in- law, Marian, Mary, Sarah, Yvonne, Sarah, and Eamon’s Fiancée Caroline. Cherished by eighteen grandchildren, her god children. Her sister-in-law Sr Catherine Stapleton, brothers in law Paddy and Jim, sisters in-law Theresa and Kathleen, her cousins, extended family, neighbours, friends and the residence and staff at Patterson’s Nursing Home.

May Madge Rest in Peace

Reposing at Greys Funeral Home, Templemore on Tuesday from 5:00pm to 7.00pm. Private Removal from her daughter's residence to St Bridget’s Church, Clonakenny, Roscrea for Funeral Mass at 2:00pm on Wednesday with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Edmond Ebbie O'Reilly

Ballypatrick, Clonmel, Tipperary, E91 C9E5

Edmond (Ebbie) O’Reilly, Ballypatrick, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary. Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family following a short illness on Sunday 30th October 2022

Sadly missed by his heartbroken wife Attracta, sons Stanley and Rory, daughter Holly, daughters in law Deirdre and Zita, grandchildren Lilly, Max, Robbin, Fern, Eirka and Daniel, sisters Breada, Anne and Bernadette (Bunny), brothers Jack and Terry, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and his many friends.

May Ebbie Rest in Peace

Reposing at his residence (Eircode E91C9E5) on Wednesday from 2pm to 8pm,

Ebbie’s Funeral will arrive at St. John the Baptist Church Kilcash at 11.50am on Thursday for Requiem Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining Churchyard.

House Private on Thursday morning Please

Family Flowers only Donations if desired to South Tipperary Hospice Movement.

Bridget Ryan (née Casey)

Clonbunny, Newport, Tipperary / Tulla, Clare

Ryan (nee Casey), Bridget, Clonbunny, Newport, Co. Tipperary and Tyreda, Tulla, Co. Clare. 31st October, 2022 (peacefully) in the loving care of the staff at Cahercalla Community Hospital, Ennis.

Predeceased by her husband Willie and sister Mary. Sadly missed by her loving family, son Pat, daughters Mary Melody and Joan Duffy, sons in law Tommy and Con, grandchildren Paul, David and Róisín, brother Connie and sister in law May, nephew, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Meehan’s Funeral Home, Newport on Wednesday, 2nd November from 6 to 7 p.m. with removal to the Church of the Most Holy Redeemer Newport. Requiem Mass on Thursday 3rd at 11.30 a.m. which can be viewed on www.churchcamlive.ie/newport. Burial afterwards in Rockvale Cemetery Newport.

PATRICK JOSEPH (P.J) SLATTERY

Dromineer, Nenagh, Tipperary

Patrick Joseph (P.J.) Slattery Dromineer Nenagh Suddenly at home on 29th Oct 2022. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Sally and cherished family Bríd, Máire & Páraic. Grandchildren Jack, Kenny, Zoë, Ruairí, Milo & Hugh. Brother Liam, sisters Kathleen & Joan. Son in law Gerry, daughter in law Áine. Brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces and nephews, cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends.

May P.J. Rest In Peace.

FUNERAL ARRANGEMENTS LATER.

Baby James Francis (Jimmy) Doyle

7 Brittas, Thurles, Tipperary

Baby James Francis (Jimmy) Doyle, 7 Brittas, Thurles, Co. Tipperary, October 29th, 2022, at the National Maternity Hospital, Holles Street, Dublin. Baby James Francis (Jimmy) will be forever missed and loved so much by his heartbroken parents Delta and Jimmy Doyle, his grandparents Evelyn and James Doyle and Tom and Annie Pauline Conroy, great grandparents Marie and John Stone, Bridget Sweeney and Margaret Doyle, uncles, aunts, cousins and extended family.

REST IN PEACE

Reposing at his home on this Tuesday evening from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Funeral cortege will arrive in the Cathedral of the Assumption on Wednesday morning at 10.30 a.m. for Mass of the Angels at 11 a.m. followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery.

Safe in the arms of the Angels

Mass may be viewed live on www.thurlesparish.ie.