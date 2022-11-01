BREAKING: Planning lodged for construction of 28 hotel bedrooms in Cashel

File photo
Planning has been lodged for the construction of 28 hotel bedrooms in Cashel.
Marymount Assets Limited has made the application to Tipperary County Council and the development address is at Moor Lane, Cashel.
The project, if approved, will see the construction of 28 hotel bedrooms in two blocks, each of one and a half storeys, landscaping, demolition of a hay shed, provision of new opening in boundary wall for emergency access and all ancillary development works.
The local authority have until December 19 to make a decision with submissions by November 11.
