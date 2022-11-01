Weeds causing issues in this Tipperary area as council pledge to clean it up

File photo
Calls have been made for Tipperary County Council to clean the shores on Lower Dillon Street, Tipperary Town.
Cllr Tony Black said: “These shores are blocked with weeds, grass, etc. and this is causing rainwater to build-up and overflow.”
In response, the council said: “The area in question is noted and has been highlighted to maintenance staff for follow-up.”
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.