ALERT: Popular walk in Thurles closed due to flooding

The Riverwalk in Thurles
Tipperary County Council have announced a temporay closure of the River Suir Walk from Thomond road to Clongower road.
The walkway is closed to pedestrians until further notice due to flooding.
