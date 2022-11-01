Gardaí remind owners of legally held firearms to renew their gun licences

File photo
Gardaí have issued a reminder to the owners of legally held guns to renew their gun licences.
A Tipperary Town Garda Station spokesman said gun licences are now up for renewal and they are urging gun owners to renew them as soon as possible.
He pointed out it's a criminal offence to possess a gun without a current licence. If you have an out-of-date licence you risk prosecution and forfeiture of your firearm.
