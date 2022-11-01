Fire fighters' access to Tipperary Town bonfire obstructed by burning couch

Gardaí and fire fighters were obstructed from entering a Tipperary Town housing estate where a bonfire was taking place on Halloween night.
A Tipperary Town Garda Station spokesman said fire brigade personnel and gardaí were called to a bonfire in the St Ailbe’s Drive area around 7.30pm on Monday where there was a large group of people gathered.
However, their access to the estate was blocked by a couch at the entrance that was set on fire.
He said they remained in the area to monitor the bonfire but thankfully there was no public order trouble and no one suffered any injuries from the Halloween bonfire.
Overall, Tipperary Fire Service reported that Halloween night was relatively quiet around the county. The wet weather meant that not as many bonfires were lit.
