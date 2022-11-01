Open call to young artists of Clonmel

Artists invited to enter Halloween art competition. Entries close on November 5
South Tipperary Arts Centre, Clonmel Borough District and West Gate Creative are are thrilled to announce a Halloween Clonmel art competition.
7-9 year olds and 10-12 years are invited to enter the Halloween themed art competition.
Simply send your entry by using this link via Facebook messenger.
Entries close on Saturday November 5, so get those pencils and paint brushes out to be in with a chance of 1st prize - €25 voucher from Fieldmaster Clonmel Ltd Clonmel Ltd, 2nd prize - €15 voucher and 3rd prize - €10 euro voucher.
We can’t wait to see your work!
