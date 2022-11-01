Gardaí investigate theft of electrical gardening tools from Clonmel shed

Gardaí at Clonmel Garda Station (pictured) are investigating the burglary
Burglars stole a number of electrical gardening tools from a shed they broke into at a Clonmel house last week.
Two yellow coloured Ryobi brand hedge trimmers, and a green and black coloured Park Side brand petrol leaf blower were stolen from the shed located at the rear of a house at Ballingarrane North on the Cahir Road of Clonmel.
The shed was broken into some time between Tuesday, October 25 and last Friday, October 28.
The burglars gained entry by forcing the door of the shed
Anyone with information that may assist the garda investigation into this crime should contact Clonmel Garda Station at (052) 6177640.
