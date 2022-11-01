GALLERY: Holycross Pumpkin Fest and Scarecrow Competition a great success

Images: Mark Collins, Holycross @markcollinsstudios
Images: Mark Collins, Holycross @markcollinsstudios
There was a wonderful atmosphere in Holycross last week and it spilled over into the Pumpkin Fest in St. Michael's Community Centre on Saturday, October 29. The many new Scarecrow residents were popular and viewed by many locals and visitors. They took to the shade of the trees, were guarding gateways and propping up signs while making a big impact throughout the village.
Pupils from the local national school certainly rose to challenge set by The Village Market for the Scarecrow Competition with an impacting display of creativity. There was one late entry.
1st Prize Winners of €50 and a trophy "Tipperary hurler - off the shoulder." entry from St. Michael's N.S Holycross
2nd Prize Winners of €30 and a trophy, Gaile NS entry
3rd Prize Winners of €20 "The Hulk " entry from St Michael's NS Holycross.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.