Gardaí investigate throwing of glass bottles at patio door of Clonmel home

Gardaí are investigating the criminal damage of a patio door of a house in Clonmel on Sunday night.
A Clonmel Garda Station spokesperson said the rear patio door in the house located in a housing estate off Thomas Street was damaged when glass bottles were thrown at it shortly after 9pm on October 30.
She appealed to anyone who witnessed suspicious activity in that area or has information that may assist the Garda investigation to contact Clonmel Garda Station at (052) 6177640.
