Will I tell you a story about Eddie Lenihan at the Great Hall in Cahir Castle in Tipperary?

The Cahir Social & Historical Society hosted an event with master storyteller Eddie Lenihan last Saturday, October 29.

Eddie is our best known “Seanchaí” and this was a great opportunity for people to hear him tell his wonderful tales in the magical venue of Cahir Castle.

As usual, the event was totally sold-out and people sat in awe of Eddie as he relayed stories and events in a such an animated way that you could have heard a pin drop while he spoke!

Some of the stories had gruesome parts and scary parts but all were immensely entertaining.

The event took place in the Great Hall at 4.30pm, with a previous showing for children at 2.30 as part of the Scare in Cahir and at Halloween it was a perfect place for a story.

A great afternoon was had by all.

The society thanks Eddie Lenihan, we hope he will come back to visit us again in the future. Thanks also to Cahir Castle and the OPW for their assistance.