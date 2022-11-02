BREAKING: Road between Nenagh and Thurles closed following accident involving an overturned truck

BREAKING: Road between Nenagh and Thurles closed following accident
Tipperary County Council are reporting the R498 Thurles - Nenagh road is closed between Latteragh and Ballinamona Cross due to an overturned truck.
#Tipperary: The R498 Thurles to Nenagh Road Closed between Latteragh and Ballinamona Cross. https://t.co/vUcm2H7gVn #RoadAlert @tipperarycoco https://t.co/N9hPv10oDh— MapAlerter.ie (@MapAlerter) November 2, 2022
