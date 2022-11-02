HARTY CUP: Round 2 round up as Cashel play out epic draw with Ard Scoil Rís

Cashel Community School 1-15

Ardscoil Rís 3-12

Ardscoil Rís scored an injury time winning goal to break the hearts fo Cashel Community School in Round 2 of the Dr Harty Cup.

In Cappamore, this TUS Munster Post Primary Schools Senior (U19) A Hurling Championship tie finished Ardscoil Ris 3-12 Cashel Community School 1-15.

The sides were level on seven occasions and looked set to be tied at the final whistle until Shane Gleeson popped up with the winning goal in the 62nd minute when he connected with a Cian Scully lineball to send the sliothar to the net.

Cashel had beaten St Flannans in round one and did look the sharper side for periods of this tie but the Limerick city side called upon all their experience to get over the winning line.

The North Circular Road secondary school will play St Flannans in their final group game in three weeks and will still need at least a draw to reach the January quarter finals.

A fifth minute goal from Cian Scully had Ardscoil Ris 1-2 to 0-2 ahead. When Diarmuid Stritch had a second goal for the Limerick side they were 2-4 to 0-3 clear and just 13-minutes played.

But backed by the tricky first half breeze back came Cashel. Adam Daly had a tonic goal for the Cashel side on 14-minutes and soon the scoresheet was 2-5 to 1-5 and 20-minutes lapsed.

A run of pointed fre

es from Ronan Connolly tied up the contest at half time - Ardscoil Ris 2-6, Cashel 1-9.

Cashel made the early running in the second half and points from Ben Currivan and Connolly frees had them in front, 1-12 to 2-7 and 12-minutes played in the new half.

Ardscoil Ris were hindered by a total of 15 wides - six more than Cashel. Scully brothers Daniel and Cian had points in reply for Ardscoil Ris to tie up the fixture. Sub Michael Collins and Cian Scully then edged the city side back in front with the game inside the final 10-minutes.

David McGrath and Adam Daly levelled again before free-takers Scully and Connolly exchanged points. All that left the game level for the seventh time and 59-minutes played.

Then came the dramatic late winner for the Limerick side when Shane Gleeson got his hurley to the Scully lineball to divert to the net.

Teams and scorers: ARDSCOIL RIS: Eoin Deegan, John O’Keeffe, Sean McMahon, Sean Morrissey; Jamie Moylan, Michael Gavin, Riain McNamara ; Sam Hickey, Matthew O'Halloran 0-1 ; Shane Gleeson 1-0, Cian Scully 1-6 Daniel Scully 0-1; Fintan Fitzgerald 0-1, Diarmuid Stritch 1-0 , Marc O’Brien 0-2. Subs: Michael Collins 0-1 for Sam Hickey (45mins), James Finn for Daniel Scully (45mins), Jim Beary for John O'Keeffe (53mins).

CASHEL Community School: Tommy Breen (Boherlahan Dualla); Cian Ryan (Golden Kilfeacle), Ger O’Dwyer, Ciaran Byrne (Golden Kilfeacle); Darragh Spillane (Fethard), Jack Quinlan (Fethard), Dylan Fogarty 0-1 (Boherlahan Dualla); Ronan Connolly 0-8 (Cashel King Cormacs), Shane Buckley (Knockavilla D Kickhams); Eanna Ormond (Golden Kilfeacle), Ben Currivan 0-1 (Golden Kilfeacle), Oisin O’Donoghue (Cashel King Cormacs), D McGrath 0-1 (Cashel King Cormacs), Fabian Ryan (Cashel King Cormacs), Adam Daly 1-3 (Knockavilla D Kickhams). Subs: Adam Walsh (Cashel King Cormacs) for Fabian Ryan (51mins), Robbie Darcy (Boherlahan-Duala) for Eanna Ormond 0-1 (51mins), Ross Darcy (Boherlahan-Duala) for Ronan Connolly, inj (54mins), Ronan Connnolly (Cashel King Cormacs) for Shane Buckley (58mins).

REFEREE: Johnny Murphy



CBC Cork 2-19

Nenagh CBS 1-11

Nenagh CBS fell in the TUS Dr Harty Cup to an 11-point defeat by Cork CBC in Ballyagran. This second round was ultimately decided in a wind- and rain-assisted opening half, after which CBC they led 0-15 to 0-5.

Plus, there was a goal from Mark O’Dwyer straight from the restart, which placed the Cork school in a very strong position, and now they sit top of Group A on full points.

That said, Nenagh CBS clawed their way back to within six points in the second half - mainly through full-forward Darragh McCarthy.

After the sides were tied 0-4 apiece, CBC laid down a marker in the second quarter when they outscored Nenagh CBS 11 points to one. They picked off points at will, with David Cremin on the scoresheet five times.

Defensively, they played with great confidence - conceding just one point from play in the opening half. O’Dwyer’s green flag, which was scored after a determined run along the end line, while an important score, was CBC’s only flag for almost 20 minutes of the second half.

Nenagh CBS, meanwhile, struck an unanswered 1-4 - the goal a fine individual piece of work from Jack Mulcahy after he collected Conor Cooney’s delivery.

With 10 minutes remaining, CBC held a 1-16 to 1-10 advantage. They quickly killed off the game, adding 1-3 to their tally. A shot from Cremin, which dipped into the far corner of the net as the match entered stoppages, comfortably seeing them home.

Nenagh CBS meet Gaelcholáiste Mhuire An Mhainistir Thuaidh in their final group game. They need to win this, but they will also be hoping that other results and scoring difference go their way.