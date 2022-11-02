Search

02 Nov 2022

Help a child realise how amazing they are - Foster Care info event for Tipperary and Kilkenny

Help a child realise how amazing they are - Foster Care info event for Tipperary and Kilkenny

Students at Presentation Secondary School, Clonmel, who recently undertook a project in conjunction with Tusla Social Care workers to learn and understand what is involved in foster caring

Reporter:

Reporter

02 Nov 2022 5:33 PM

Email:

News@nationalist.ie

Recently Tusla’s Carlow/ Kilkenny/ South Tipperary Fostering Department collaborated with the transition year students in the Presentation Secondary School, Clonmel to raise awareness within their local community regarding Foster Care.

This project was thought-provoking for the students, and they did a fantastic job at coming up with creative ideas for future recruitment campaigns. Tusla’s CWKST Fostering Department would like to extend a big thank you to all involved.


Tusla foster carers provide a home for children who are unable to live with their own families and give them the support they need to thrive. Fostering may be for a few days or weeks, or for many years and the children range from babies to teenagers.
Tusla is the only state-run fostering service in Ireland.

Our aim is to support people like you to help children to reach their full potential in life. Fostering can be challenging and also highly rewarding.


Foster carers come from all walks of life. Many foster carers have their own children. Foster carers can be single, married, in same-sex relationships, employed, unemployed, and retired. We need carers from varying ethnicities and cultures.

Tusla – Child and Family Agency will provide the training and support which will enable you to undertake this challenging task.
Carlow / Kilkenny / South Tipperary Fostering Department currently have 220 fostering families caring for children from our area. We are always looking for new foster carers to meet the needs of the children in our communities.


We will be hosting a coffee evening at Clonmel Library, Emmet Street, Clonmel, on Friday, November 25, 2022 between 2pm-5pm. If you are interested in hearing more about fostering or would like to ask any questions about becoming a foster carer, please feel free to come and meet us.


Become a foster carer today to help a child realise just how amazing they are.
If you have any queries or would like additional information:
Freephone: 1800 226 771
or Email: tusla.fostering@tusla.ie

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media