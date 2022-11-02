Search

02 Nov 2022

Tipperary families invited to join ceremony of remembrance to mark loss of baby or child

Reporter:

Reporter

02 Nov 2022 9:33 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Tipperary families are being invited to attend this year's University Maternity Hospital Limerick annual Remembrance Service in person in the Church of the Holy Rosary, Ennis Road, Limerick, this Sunday November 6, at 3pm.
 
The service aims to acknowledge and remember the pregnancies that were lost, and the babies who have died through miscarriage, stillbirth and neonatal death.
 
An annual event organised by the bereavement and support team at UMHL, this is the first year since 2019 that an in-person service has been organised. Due to social distancing restrictions during the pandemic, the previous three services have been virtual only.
 
Fr Des McAuliffe will lead the service, which can also be viewed live on the parish website at www. ourladyoftherosaryparishlimeri ck.ie/web-cam/
 
And for those people who are unable to attend in person or view live online, the service will be recorded, and subsequently posted to the parish website.
 
Rita O’Brien, clinical midwife specialist bereavement and loss, UMHL, said the service was as much for parents and families of babies who died many years ago, as for those more recently bereaved.
 
“We’re delighted this year to be able to invite people back to attend this service in person. Infant loss and pregnancy loss can be a very lonely grief. This annual event provides a time and space when we can connect with one another as a community, and share our grief journeys," she said.
 
Following the ceremony, there will be a cup of tea and time for people to chat to each other.
 
For further information contact Rita O’Brien or Marie Hunt, Bereavement Support Department, UMHL on 061-483196

