Tipperary deaths and funeral details, November 3

John Withero

Artane, Dublin / Tipperary Town, Tipperary

WITHERO, John – 2nd November 2022, (Artane Dublin 5, formerly of Tipperary Town), in his 94th year died peacefully at Tara Winthrop Nursing Home; predeceased by his wife Phyllis, daughters Mary and Jackie, granddaughter Liza. John will be sadly missed by his daughters Fran, Ger, Jo, Phil, Pam, Chris and Theresa, sons-in-law, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, relatives and friends.

"May John rest in peace."

Reposing at Jennings Funeral Home, Oscar Traynor Road, Coolock on Thursday afternoon, 3rd November, from 3pm to 5pm. Removal on Friday morning to St. Brendan’s Church, Coolock arriving for Funeral Mass at 10am followed by burial in Fingal Cemetery.

The Funeral Mass will be streamed live on Friday morning, 4th November, at 10am.

St. Brendan's Church, Coolock

Jimmy Hawkins

Ard ná Greine, Clonmel, Tipperary

Jimmy Hawkins, Ard na Greine, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary, died peacefully at home on Monday, 31st October 2022. Sadly missed by his loving wife Helen, children Damien, Sam and Rachel, sisters, brothers, family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home on Friday from 5pm to 7pm. Removal on Saturday at 12 noon to The Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Co. Cork for Funeral service at 2pm. Family flowers, donations, if desired, to Irish Kidney Association.

Joseph Breen

Raheny, Dublin / Tipperary Town, Tipperary

Breen, Joseph (Raheny and formerly of Church Street, Tipperary) 1st November 2022, (peacefully) surrounded by his loving family, in the wonderful care of the staff at St. Gabriel's Nursing Home. Predeceased by his parents TJ & Kathleen Breen and his sister Margaret. Very sadly missed by his brother Con, sister Mary, brother-in-law Eoin, sister-in-law Máire, deeply loved and respected by his nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, friends and neighbours.

May he rest in peace

Reposing at Jennings Funeral Home, Springdale Road, Raheny on Thursday (Nov. 3rd) from 3pm to 5pm. Removal on Friday morning to Our Lady Mother of Divine Grace Church, Raheny arriving for 10am Funeral Mass (can be watched live at the following link https://rahenyparish.ie/watch-us-live/ followed by burial in St. Michael's Cemetery, Tipperary Town.

The above link is provided and managed by an independent Media provider. The Funeral Home accepts no responsibility for its functionality or any interruption to a live transmission.