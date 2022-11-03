Prayers for family as collision on busy Limerick road claims young mum’s life

A cloud of darkness hangs over Limerick this week after the tragic and untimely death of a young mother in a road traffic collision.

Helen Moynihan, 32, lost her life while driving home from a children’s Halloween party in the city on Bank Holiday Monday, leaving her home town of Newcastle West in a state of “numbness” according to locals.

The mum-of-two leaves behind her partner Seanie, children Jack, 7, and baby daughter Ayla, who is just 14 months old.

The young family were about to move to Carrigkerry, where they had built their forever home.

Helen’s tragic death was confirmed by gardai on the evening of the incident on the N21 at Reens Pike, south of Rathkeale. It occurred at approximately 4:30pm on Monday, with officers continuing their appeal for witnesses to the two-car collision.

Her partner and two children remain at University Hospital Limerick, as does the driver of the second car, a man in his 20s. Their conditions are not thought to be life-threatening.

The community in Newcastle West, where her family still live, were rallying around Helen’s devastated parents John, a retired local garda, and Theresa, who worked for social welfare.

Councillor Michael Collins, who is the district leader of Newcastle West, said prayers are being said for Jack and Ayla who have lost their mother so young, as well as Seanie, and the wider Moynihan family.

“It’s just devastating news in the communities of both Newcastle West and Carrigkerry to hear of this tragic accident. Everyone was hoping against hope that the news wasn’t true. I’d know Helen from being around Newcastle West – she was getting on with her life, with her partner and two children and looking forward to moving into her new home. That makes it all the more tragic,” said Cllr Collins.

Councillor Jerome Scanlan described the atmosphere in Newcastle West as “surreal”, adding: “A young lady of 32 gone from us in the blink of an eye. Numbness is the word I’d use to describe it. Everybody’s heart goes out to the family. They went out as one happy family on Monday and its turned into absolute sadness. My God, what can you say?”

Helen had previously worked at Pallas Foods, and was currently employed at Hunt Office Supplies in Newcastle West.

Its director Seamus Hunt said there is “shock and sadness”, adding: “Helen will be sadly missed by all her colleagues and close friends here at Hunt Office.”

Helen grew up in the quiet neighbourhood of Killoughteen just outside Newcastle West town.

Councillor Tom Ruddle, who lives in Killoughteen, and whose daughter Blathnaid taught her son Jack at the local school, said: “She was a lovely girl, with a very bright personality. With people she met, she lifted them. She had that great disposition about her.

“It’s so hard to comprehend, and it’s so hard on the family. No-one should have to face a thing like this in their lifetime,” he added.

A close friend of Helen, who did not wish to be identified, added: “She was so full of life, full of fun.

“She loved her children her partner Seanie, her parents and brother Alan.

“She loved her family, adored her friends and was after having a great weekend celebrating one of her close friend’s weddings. People are just devastated – she always had a smile on her face.”

The road was closed off for a technical examination, but re-opened to traffic on Tuesday morning.

Gardaí are asking for any road users with camera footage, including dash-cam images, from the N21 south of Rathkeale at the time of the collision to come forward.

Councillor Adam Teskey, who lives close to the scene, appealed to people to be cautious on the roads, especially in bad weather.

He described the death of Helen as “heartbreaking” and “devastating”, saying her passing has left a “serious void” in her young family.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Newcastle West Garda Station on 069 20650, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

May Helen rest in peace.