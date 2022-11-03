Emergency funds needed for local community field badly damaged by the recent weather

The Ballynonty Community Field has been badly damaged by the recent weather.

All the paths have been destroyed, and many areas of the field are badly damaged.

The Committee has put years of work into this field and have fundraised and worked very hard to develop this field for the community and local areas.

A GoFundMe page set up to raise funds for repairs says: "We don't have the funds to repair the damage and therefore, we ask you if you could donate any small amount to help to repair the damage.

"Every euro will help and hopefully we can get the field back to its formal glory with all your help. This field is greatly used and the sooner we can repair the paths etc..

"The sooner it can be in full use again. Any amount would help; please help us to repair the field and trails. Thank you."

Donate here