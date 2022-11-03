Visit Clonmel gallery to discover Venice through the eyes of Eugene de Leastar

Eugene de Leastar revisits the theme of Venice in his upcoming solo show VENICE. This exhibition of new oil paintings will be opened by Paul Morris on November 4 at 8.00pm. It’s almost fifteen years since he enthralled art lovers in South Tipperary with his first Venice show, Capricci.

Following on from his Sky Sea Paint series of paintings of the Irish Coast in 2019, Eugene’s recent visits to Venice have inspired this latest body of work. His focus shifts from capturing the movement of the sea to the subtleties of the reflections found in the Venetian canals.

Eugene has a deep affection and long relationship with Italy, visiting frequently and being hugely inspired by the beauty and everchanging light of this majestic country. He has a particular love of the whole Venice area and has spent a lot of time there soaking up the splendour of its location, its historic buildings, its very being. The oil paintings on show will allow us a glimpse of this extraordinary city on water. Enjoy the light and colour of this astonishing city which has long held a fascination for artists.

‘VENICE’ at The Narrow Space Gallery runs until 3 December 2022. The gallery is open Tuesday – Saturday from 10.30am – 5.30pm, admission is free and everyone is welcome.