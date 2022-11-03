ALERT: Tipperary gardaí issue warning to public 'with the onset of the darker evenings'

File photo
With the onset of the darker evenings, gardaí in Tipperary Town would like to advise the public if they are walking or exercising, to please wear high-visibility clothing at all times.
Gardaí added: "If you are parking your car and leaving it unattended while going for a walk, please make sure it is locked and all valuables safely stowed.
"In addition, when securing your properties at night, please ensure that all vehicles in driveways or outside houses, are locked and valuables removed where practicable."
