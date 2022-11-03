ALERT: Irish Water are carrying out works which may affect several areas of Tipperary
Irish Water is carrying out repairs today in several areas of Tipperary.
In the Golden area, they are working to resolve a reservoir interruption which may cause supply disruptions to the following areas:
Works are scheduled to take place until 6pm today, November 3.
The issue may affect supply in:
Those works are scheduled to take place until 5:30pm today.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.