Heating no longer works at popular Tipperary cinema so 'wear the warm woolies'

In a statement, the Centre's management said: "We just want to let you know our heating has been hit and miss for the last couple of weeks, and we are now at the stage that it no longer works!

"The Board of Directors, management & staff sincerely apologise to each and everyone of you that has attended cinema over the last number of weeks and endured the cold!

"It is scheduled to be repaired on the week of November 21, unfortunately we can’t get the tradesmen in any sooner due to other commitments!

"Again we can only apologise and if you are intending on coming to cinema over the next two weeks please wear the warm woolies!

"We very much appreciate your understanding at this time!"