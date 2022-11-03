Search

03 Nov 2022

Carrick-on-Suir Musical Society's panto made a triumphant return to the stage

Peter Panz & The Never Everland Pirates was two hours of pure fun and escapism

The cast of Peter Panz & The Never Everland Pirates performing on stage during the final scene of the show at the Strand Theatre in Carrick-on-Suir. The show finished its fun on Sunday

Reporter:

Aileen Hahesy

03 Nov 2022 5:33 PM

The world may seem like it’s going to pot but a few hours spent in the company of Peter Panz and his friends in Never Everland at Carrick-on-Suir’s Strand Theatre was a tonic to cure any malaise brought on by inflation, bad weather and the Ukraine War.

Carrick Musical Society’s Halloween panto made a triumphant return after a three-year break due to the pandemic with hundreds of children and their families flocking to see Peter Panz & The Never Everland Pirates.

The show, directed by Sandra Power, was two hours of pure fun and escapism with the plot firmly rooted in Carrick-on-Suir as our hero Peter Panz, ably played by Bobby Landers, whizzes off to Never Everland to retrieve the key of Carrick’s Town Clock after it’s stolen by Captain Hooked.

The show was packed full of slapstick comedy with James Dowley leading the way as the hilarious panto dame, Mrs Doubtfire.

The trio of gormless pirates Skulls, Crossbones and Smeeny played by Declan Smith-Robinson, Ger Breen and Caolán Deehy-Power also gave the audience plenty of laughs. And Neill Bourke did a star turn as the drunk pilot during the airport scene, which was the funniest section of the show thanks to a great ensemble performance by the cast.

Tarryn Attlee relished her role as the imposing, evil Captain Hooked. She was greeted with loud boos from anytime she appeared on stage. Indeed, the cast were great for encouraging audience interaction with plenty of opportunities to boo, cheer and chant “Oh yes he did” and “Oh no he didn’t”.

A highlight was the singing and dancing performances in the first half of the show from the large cast of children and teenagers from the Musical Society’s Academy of Performing Art.

The eclectic programme of songs was another highlight. Where else would you get renditions of Going to Ibiza, Abba’s Money, Money, Money, The Beatle’s Help and Crazy What Love Can Do in the same show.

Special mention must also go to Camille Walsh, who played Tinkerbella, for her lovely performance of Part of Your World, and the creators of the set.

The luminous night-time background set was gorgeous while the model of Carrick’s Town Clock at the side of the stage accompanied by a set painting of the Old Bridge were nice touches.

