03 Nov 2022

New online language service for kids now available through the Tipperary library service

A new online language service for kids has been launched by the Tipperary County Library Service

03 Nov 2022 7:33 PM

Tipperary County Council Library Service now offers free access to LOTE Online for Kids for library members.
Children can enjoy the magic of books in LOTE (Languages Other Than English), both in the library and at home. Children can also watch, read and listen to each LOTE title translated and narrated in English to help with reading and literacy development.

There are hundreds of digital books in over 50 languages to choose from. New books and languages are released each month, so stay tuned!
What is LOTE Online for Kids?

LOTE Online for Kids is an online database of digital books in world languages, that allows kids to enjoy the magic of books in LOTE (Languages Other Than English). Each book also comes with English translations to help kids learn languages.

LOTE Online for Kids has 1850+ digital picture books in 50+ languages, with new books and languages released each month to help the Library Service to provide a more diverse and inclusive library service for our communities.

Languages include Ukrainian, Cantonese, Mandarin, French, Bengali, Hindi, Indonesian, Korean, Japanese, Gujarati, Marathi, Malayalam, Polish, Brazilian Portuguese, Spanish, Punjabi, Romanian, Russian, Tamil, Urdu and many more.
How do I start using LOTE Online for Kids?
1. Access LOTE Online for Kids from our website or in-branch at any of our PCs
2. Login using your library card number. Remember, it is free to join the library!
3. Select a language and ENJOY A STORY!
This service is supported by the Dormant Accounts Fund.

