Tipperary deaths and funeral details, November 4

Philip Doody

Inch, Cappawhite, Tipperary

Philip Doody (Inch, Cappawhite, Co. Tipperary & formerly of Birmingham, UK) November 3rd 2022 (peacefully). Sadly missed by his heartbroken wife Eileen, daughters Peggy and Karen, sister Peggy, brothers Michael, John and Pat, sons-in-law JJ and John, grandchildren Philip, Ellen, Conor, Molly and Ciaran, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, kind neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at White's Funeral Home, Cappawhite, Saturday evening from 5.30pm with removal at 7.30pm to Our Lady of Fatima Church, Cappawhite. Requiem Mass Sunday at 11 am and burial afterwards in Cappawhite Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Parkinsons Association of Ireland.

Liam BYRNES

Ballycarron, Golden, Tipperary

Byrnes, Ballycarron, Golden, Cashel, Co. Tipperary, November 2nd 2022, unexpectedly. Liam, beloved son of the late Sean and Breda. Sadly missed by his wife Jacinta, sons Killian, Eoghan, Niall and Sean, brother Jack, sisters Mary and Lucy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Home this Saturday evening from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday in the Church of the Blessed Sacrament, Golden, at 11am and can be viewed on http://churchcamlive.ie/goldenparish/ followed by burial in the Old Churchyard, Golden.

Willie (William) Kennedy

Galtee View, Cahir, Tipperary / Clogheen, Tipperary

Willie, formerly of Ballyknockane, Clogheen, passed away peacefully in the loving care of the staff and his family at Tipperary University Hospital, Clonmel. Predeceased by his wife Helen (née Heaney) sister Bernadette (Dargan) and brothers Patrick (USA), Jeremiah and Vincent. Beloved husband of Julia and loving stepfather to Linda, Deirdre,Shelia and their families. He will be very sadly missed by his sisters Mary (Finn), Catherine (Duggan) and Annette (Burke), his brothers Martin, Noel and Andrew, sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing at Costigan's Funeral Home, Cahir on Friday evening from 6pm to 8pm. Removal on Saturday morning at 11.45am to arrive at St. John the Baptist Church, Duhill for funeral mass at 12noon after which he will be laid to rest in the adjoining cemetery. The Mass will be livestreamed with the link available here shortly. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to St. Theresa's Hospital Clogheen.

CATHERINE (KITTY) BRETT (née HORGAN)

Drangan, Tipperary / Togher, Cork

BRETT (Drangan, Co Tipperary and formerly of Patrick O’Donoghue Place, Togher) On November 2nd 2022 peacefully at Cork University Hospital, CATHERINE (KITTY) (nee Horgan) beloved wife of the late Tom, loving mother of Anne, Conor, Martina, Thomas, Janet and the late John, Eileen and David and great grand mother of the late Brooke. Sadly missed by her loving family, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May she rest in peace.

Reposing at her Home in Drangan (E41 D303) on Friday (4th) from 2:00pm until 7:00pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday (5th) at 10:00am in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, The Lough. Funeral afterwards to St James Cemetery, Chetwynd.

No Flowers please, donations in lieu to ARC House.

www.corkcancersupport.ie/support-us/donate-to-cork-arc/