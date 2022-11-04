Search

04 Nov 2022

Well done! Coláiste Dún Iascaigh students working towards construction careers

Students from Coláiste Dún Iascaigh, Cahir pictured with Construction Industry Federation trainer Tom Gillespie as they successfully completed their Safe Pass training in Tipperary recently.

Reporter:

Reporter

04 Nov 2022 9:33 AM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Students from Coláiste Dún Iascaigh in Cahir, county Tipperary successfully completed their Safe Pass training with the Construction Industry Federation and SOLAS recently.

Safe Pass is the national mandatory safety training for the construction industry and students from Coláiste Dún Iascaigh undertook the training as part of their senior cycle.

Dermot Carey, Director, Safety & Training at CIF, congratulated the students and wished them well over the coming year as they progress through school in the south Tipperary town.

“Congratulations to the students of Coláiste Dún Iascaigh on completing their Safe Pass training.

“Ms O’Leary and the school must be commended for giving their students every opportunity to develop their skills and their career options.”

Students from county Tipperary and across Ireland are undertaking Safe Pass training with Construction Industry Federation as part of Transition Year, Leaving Cert and Leaving Cert Applied courses in schools this year.

The initiative is part of the CIF’s Careers Campaign to support students interested in a career in the construction industry.

“Across Ireland from civil engineers, architects, site managers to work experience labourers, Safe Pass is what we all have in common and it is the gateway to some great career options for the future.

“I hope Coláiste Dún Iascaigh enjoyed the training and learned a lot,” said Dermot Carey, Construction Industry Federation.

Well done to all the students on completing their Safe Pass training.

