All the weekend soccer fixtures in Tipperary this weekend

The Rosegreen Rangers team who played Dualla in the Divison 2 League at Nijinksy Park, Rosegreen on Sunday last. Pic Michael Boland
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 5
FAI U17 Cup, 2nd Round
Clonmel Celtic v Dean Celtic (Kilkenny), 2:30pm M Duffy
Munster Youths Cup, 3rd Round
Peake Villa v Ardcroney, 2:30pm M Corrigan
TSDL Youths Division 1
Clonmel Town v Cullen Lattin, 2:30pm P Keane
Slievenamon Celtic v Two Mile Borris, 2:30pm M Jordan
TSDL Youths Division 2
Donohill and District v Cashel Town, 2:30pm J O’Dwyer
Shanbally United v Mullinahone, 2:30pm J Lyons
The Dualla team who played Rosegreen Rangers in the Divison 2 League at Nijinksy Park, Rosegreen on Sunday last. Pic Michael Boland
SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 6
FAI Junior Cup, 3rd Round
Sallypark Odhrans v Peake Villa, 2:30pm
Clodiagh Rangers v Cahir Park, 2:30pm
St Michael’s v Cashel Town, 2:30pm M Freiburg
Wilderness Rovers v Cullen Lattin, 2:30pm J O’Dwyer
Clonmel Credit Union Premier League
Bansha Celtic v Clonmel Town, 12pm J Lyons
Clonmel Celtic v Two Mile Borris, 12pm M Corrigan
Clonmel Credit Union Division 1
Peake Villa v St Michael’s, 11:30am E Ryan
Clonmel Town v Tipperary Town, 2:30pm J Lyons
Clonmel Credit Union Division 2
Suirside v Clerihan, 12pm J Maguire
Galbally United v Rosegreen Rangers, 3pm B O’Donoghue
St Nicholas v Cashel Town, 11:30am G Burke
Clonmel Credit Union Division 3
Powerstown v Donohill and District, 2:30pm N Coughlan
Tipperary Town v Burncourt Celtic, 11:30am M Duffy
Cahir Park v Kilsheelan United, 11:30am P Keane
Bansha Celtic v Two Mile Borris, 2:30pm M Jordan
Moyglass United v Killenaule Rovers, 12pm G Ward
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 12
Munster Youths Cup, 3rd Round
Clonmel Town v Clonmel Celtic
TSDL Youths Division 1
Two Mile Borris v Bansha Celtic
Peake Villa v Slievenamon Celtic
TSDL Youths Division 2
Mullinahone v Cahir Park (prov.)
Cashel Town v Moyglass United
Shanbally United v Donohill and District
Sunday, November 12
Munster Junior Cup, 3rd Round
Peake Villa v St Michael’s
Vee Rovers v Peake Villa B
Two Mile Borris v Bansha Celtic
Tipperary Cup 1st Round
Draw to be made
