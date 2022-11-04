Huge crowds attend funeral of Tipperary woman - 'We are unlikely to meet her likes again'

The late Nellie Cahill (formerly of Carrick Street) and late of Rocks Rd. Nellie was, for many years owner of the Castle View along with her husband, Michael.
Late Nellie Cahill RIP
The funeral took place on Saturday last of Nellie Cahill (formerly of Carrick Street) and late of Rocks Rd. Nellie was, for many years owner of the Castle View along with her husband, Michael.
The huge crowds who attended the funeral were adequate proof of the esteem in which the Cahills were held in our village.
Nellie’s death came after a short illness, bravely endured.
To her husband, Michael, her daughters, Mary, Josephine and Helen, her sons Richard and Micheal, as were as her sons –in-law, daughters in-law and 13 beloved grandchildren we send our sympathy.
May Nellie Rest in Peace with her two sons who predeceased her.
We are unlikely to meet her likes again.
Condolences to Michael and the rest of her family who all looked after Nellie so well at home in her final weeks.
