Consecration of Bishop Adrian Wilkinson - who likes walking, travel and reading

The Right Reverend Adrian Wilkinson, the Church of Ireland’s new Bishop of Cashel, Ferns and Ossory, was ordained and consecrated at Christ Church Cathedral, Dublin, on Sunday afternoon, October 30.
Bishop Adrian Wilkinson was born in 1968 and ordained in 1994.
He is married to Jacqui, who is a lecturer in teacher education at the Church of Ireland Centre at Dublin City University, and they have three grown-up children – two sons and a daughter.
His interests in his free time are walking, travel and reading.
The United Dioceses of Cashel, Ferns and Ossory covers the South East including counties Wexford, Carlow and Kilkenny in full, most of county Waterford, and parts of counties Wicklow, Laois and Tipperary.
