Search

04 Nov 2022

Carrick-on-Suir tennis club pays tribute to the late John O'Keeffe

Carrick-on-Suir tennis club pays tribute to the late John O'Keeffe

Reporter:

Aileen Hahesy

04 Nov 2022 11:33 AM

Castleview Lawn Tennis Club was deeply saddened at the passing of John O’Keeffe of OK Garage in Carrick-on-Suir, who was a prominent member of the club for many years.

John played as a junior in the 1960s and went on to be grounds man for a few years.

He served on the club committee in 1966 and went on to be Captain the following year.

He was very involved in the purchase of the club’s current grounds in 1968 and the development of the grounds from grass to hard court.

John was very active in the club over the following years and was a generous sponsor of tournaments. Due to business and family commitments, he took a break from tennis but returned in latter years and enjoyed many games of singles with Brian Morrissey and weekly doubles with his friends.

John excelled at all sports. He played hurling  with St Kieran’s College in Kilkenny while a student and won a South Final with Carrick Davins. He also played rugby with great success with Carrick RFC.
T

he members of Castleview LTC offer their sincere condolences to the O’Keeffe family including John’s wife Marietta, son Shane, daughters Julieanna and Emma at this sad and difficult time.

May John Rest in Peace.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media