04 Nov 2022

Tipperary man acting 'nervous' was found with wooden bat that had ball and studs

Reporter:

Reporter

04 Nov 2022 1:33 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

A Nenagh motorist who was acting “nervous” when stopped by the gardaí was found in possession of an offensive weapon, Nenagh District Court was told.

Fabrizio Malizia of 32 The Haven, Nenagh, pleaded to the offence at Yewston, Nenagh, on April 12, 2020.

The court heard that after he was stopped, gardaí searched his vehicle and found what they described as a wooden bat with a ball and studs in it in his possession.

Mr Malizia told the gardaí he had the weapon for his own self-defence.

Separately, Mr Malizia was searched under the Misuse of Drugs Act at Ormond Street, Nenagh, on May 12, 2020, and cocaine valued at €70 was found in his possession, the court heard.

His solicitor, Pat Liston, said that Mr Malizia was 35-years-old and a single man.

“He was going through a bad time,” he said.

Sgt Michael Keating, prosecuting, told the court that Mr Malizia travelled a lot to Italy for family reasons and he believed he would be a suitable candidate for the Restorative Justice programme.

Judge Elizabeth MacGrath agreed to adjourn the matter to February 10, 2023, to see if Mr Malizia was suitable for the programme.

