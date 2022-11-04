Search

04 Nov 2022

Tennis in Tipperary - Annual Lena Rice Tournament was a huge success

Tennis in Tipperary - Annual Lena Rice Tournament was a huge success

Pictured here are the winners of the Ladies double grade 6 in the Lena Rice tournament held in New Inn Tennis club recently. Geraldine Cleary and Breda Hickey with club secretary Sean Looby.

LENA RICE


Our Annual Lena Rice Tournament took place from Monday, October 17 to Sunday October 23 when all the finals were played. It was an enormous success.


We had the highest number of entries to date with 250 players registered from over 15 clubs. 153 matches were played in total with Men’s doubles, Ladies doubles and Mixed doubles from grade 6 up to grade 1-2.


The club would like to thank Kilfeacle and Larkspur for the use of their courts.


The club would also like to thank everyone who helped in any way over the week, organising committee, catering and to all who kindly baked.


A special thanks to all the players who entered and congratulations to all the winners and runners-up.


Special mention to our local winners:


Ladies doubles grade 1 -2 were Laura Heffernan and Laura Durkan;


Mixed doubles grade 4, husband and wife team, John and Brenda Shanahan;


Ladies doubles grade 6 were Breda Hickey and Geraldine Cleary.

Well done all. The standard of tennis was excellent, and the atmosphere and hospitality was acknowledged by many.

