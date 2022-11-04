CONGRATULATIONS: This Tipperary teacher has been shortlisted for top writing prize
Congratulations to English teacher Ms Rachel Hynes on being shortlisted in the final ten from an original 1,700 entries in the RTÉ Frank McManus Short Story Competition.
Ms Hynes’s story titled 'The Big House of Nora Toad' may not have won first prize among adjudicators, but all at Coláiste Mhuire Co-Ed are immensely proud of her incredible achievement to be recognised as being one of Ireland's top short story writers for 2022.
Ms Hynes convenes creative writing classes outside of school hours as part of ECA (extracurricular activities) in our school to a lucky cohort of young writers aspiring to follow in her footsteps.
Contributed by Coláiste Mhuire to School Days in the Tipperary Star.
