Ladies football and camogie have a bright future in Tipperary with Rockwell Rovers juveniles

ROCKWELL ROVERS LGFC U11 CHAMPIONS

Back row from left to right: Kieran Durkan, Meabh Lonergan, Maeve Cummins, Saoirse Harnett, Sarah O’Dwyer, Caoimhe Heaney, Elizabeth Julian, Sadie O'Connor, Emma Flynn, Katie O'Sullivan, Colm Heaney.

Front row from left to right: Margaret Burke, Clara Flanagan, Kate O'Dwyer, Brid Quinn, Caoimhe Burke, Lauren Lonergan, Holly McNamara, Emily O'Connor, Maria Durkan, Martina Durkan.

ROCKWELL ROVERS LADIES FOOTBALL

On October 9 last in Drombane our amazing u11 girls earned a well-deserved win against a very strong talented Slieve Felim team.

Both teams played an extremely high standard of football with tremendous skill evident all over the pitch.

Thanks to all these super girls for their awfully hard work and commendable dedication all year.

ROCKWELL ROVERS CAMOGIE



Our u11s are into the county final. What a win the girls had last Sunday, October 30 in Ballycahill where they beat Moyne. Super proud we are and many thanks to all the parents and coaches.



Our u6 and u8 players had their end of season party last Saturday morning in Marlhill Open Farm in conjunction with the football club. A great morning was had by all and many thanks to Heaney Opticians for their sponsorship.



Our u14s and u16s have now also finished off the year's training and will be back early in January on the AstroTurf for the new season.



They finished off with Canoeing on the river Suir last Saturday morning week, and headed to Noel O’Donnell’s, Woodview Service Station afterwards for a bite to eat.

It was a fantastic morning, many thanks to all who helped on the day.



Our u13s girls are still in competition, and we wish them and our u11s the best going forward.