LATEST: Tipp gardaí carry out checkpoint in rural village with assistance of Detective Unit

CREDIT: Tipperary gardaí
Gardaí from Tipperary Town carried out a checkpoint in Kilross, county Tipperary on Friday morning, with the assistance of the Detective Unit.
Following the adverse weather conditions, motorists are asked to be vigilant of falling debris from trees and the build up of leaves on the roads which can cause skidding.
Motorists are also reminded to exercise caution and proceed at a safe speed.
