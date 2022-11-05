Tipperary deaths and funeral details, November 5

Tom O'Sullivan

1 Assumption Tce., Doon, Limerick / Dualla, Tipperary

Tom O’Sullivan (1 Assumption Tce., Doon, Co. Limerick & formerly of Dualla, Co. Tipperary) November 4th 2022 peacefully at University Hospital Limerick. Predeceased by his wife Mary and son Seán. Sadly missed by his loving sons Tomás and Liam, daughter Siobhán, sister Margaret, daughter-in-law Christine, son-in-law Tom, Liam’s partner Anne-Marie, grandchildren Daniel, Tomás, Darragh and Edel, great-grandchild Aoibhín, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, neighbours, relatives and a wide circle of friends. Rest in peace

Funeral arrangements later.

John O'Grady

Cloughmartin, Holycross, Tipperary / Thurles, Tipperary

Peacefully, in the wonderful care of Lucy and staff at Padre Pio Nursing Home, Holycross. Predeceased by his parents Margaret and Jim, sister Nora. Dearly beloved brother of Seamus and Josie, uncle to Marguerite, Anne, Marie, Fiona and Anthony, brother-in-law to Tony and Anne. Deeply regretted by his loving family, cousins, Padre Pio community, neighbours and friends.

May He Rest In Peace.

Arriving at Holycross Abbey on Saturday 5th November at 11am for Requiem Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The Mass can be viewed at www.churchservices.tv/holycrossabbey

Family flowers only, donations if desired to North Tipperary Hospice.

House Private Please.

Dan O'Connell

Main Steet, Ballingarry (SR), Tipperary

Dan O'Connell, Main Street, Ballingarry, Thurles and formerly of Williamstown, The Commons, Thurles, Co. Tipperary, peacefully at St Lukes Hospital Kilkenny on Friday 4th Nov 2022. Predeceased by his parents Michael and Mary, his brother Din, and his sisters Alice and Ellen. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, his immediate and extended family, neighbours and wide circle of friends.

May Dan Rest In Peace.

Funeral Arrangements Later

Joseph (Joe) Mason

Clonmore, Templemore, Tipperary / Beaumont, Dublin

Joseph (Joe) Mason, Beaumont, Dublin and Clonmore, Templemore, Co. Tipperary, 4th of November 2022, after a short illness. Predeceased by his parents John and Bridget, sister Eileen and brother Laurence. Deeply regretted by his brother Harry, sisters, Kathleen, Margaret, Patricia, Sheila and Teresa, brothers in law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, and friends.

May his gentle soul rest in peace.

Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home Templemore this Sunday evening from 6 pm to 7 pm. Requiem mass on Monday in the Church of the Sacred Heart Templemore at 12 noon. Interment in the adjoining cemetery afterwards.

Messages of condolence can be left at www.ejgrey.com

Patrick (Paddy) Buston

Ard Gaoithe Avenue, Clonmel, Tipperary / Bandon, Cork

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) Buston, Ard Gaoithe Avenue, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary and formerly Bandon, Co. Cork.

Paddy passed away peacefully at Tipperary University Hospital on Thursday night. Predeceased by his sister Peggy (Moore) he will be sadly missed by his loving wife Claire, daughters Helen and Ruth, son Pat, granddaughter Sarah, great-grandson Tadgh, brother Teddy, sisters-in-law Phil and Irene, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Sunday evening from 5.00pm to 7.00pm. Removal on Monday to St Oliver’s Church. Funeral Mass on arrival at 11.30am. Those who cannot attend can watch the livestream service at (link to follow) . Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to South Tipperary Hospice Movement.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a Anam Dílis



