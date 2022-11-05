Huge engagement during Mental Health Week in Tipperary

Tipperary Mental Health Week took place during October.

On Friday, October 7 Tipperary Mental Health Week committee came together on the TUS Thurles campus to officially launch the week.

This was an all-county event to launch and promote a range of all county actions that were happening in the county during Mental Health Week.

GLOBAL PRIORITY

The theme for the week was - “Make mental health and wellbeing for all a global priority”.

A variety of events and programmes took place right across the county by different community groups and agencies to highlight Mental Health Week.

Those included a wellbeing “café, contemporary photography, self-care through art, a let’s get moving walking group, introduction to meditation, online connect café and health and wellbeing workshops.



J

OHN LONERGAN

One of the main events that took place over the week was a talk on mental health by John Longeran, who was Governor of Mountjoy Prison for over 22 years and author of two books.

This talk was most enjoyable and it was a talk that everyone that attended took away something from the talk.

STIGMA

John spoke about mental health and life in general and talked about the stigma and shame that is still associated with mental health and wellbeing.

He said no one should suffer in silence and no one should suffer alone.

VULNERABLE

He stated that every human being is one step away from being vulnerable and that life’s journey brings you everywhere.

He also stressed that people need to stop talking negativity to themselves and that every day is a new beginning.

The first talk took place on World Mental Day Monday, October 10 in the Abbey Court Hotel, Nenagh and the second talk took place in the Talbot Hotel, Clonmel on October 13.

At the Clonmel event there was a group called Living the Life, a group from Place4You and supported by Tipperary ETB.

LIVING THE LIFE

They sang some fabulous songs at the reception of the hotel while attendees were waiting to attend the talk.

Both events were free and open to the public. They sold out very quickly and the talk was live streamed in order to allow people who could not make the talk, or could not get tickets, tune in.

Many more events took place throughout the week. The organisers were delighted with the engagement from the public during the week.