Change of venues to two big hurling games in Tipperary this weekend!

If you plan going to any GAA game in Tipperary this weekend, it might be wise to check the updated GAA fixtures list before setting out as a couple of games have been re-arranged over the past 24 hours.

MUNSTER CLUB JUNIOR HURLING CHAMPIONSHIP - CHANGE OF VENUE

The AIB Munster Club Junior Hurling Championship quarter-final game between Grangemockler/Ballyneale and Ballygiblin of Cork which was due to be played in Cahir on Saturday at 1.30 pm, has seen a change of venue.

This game, which must finish on the day, goes ahead today (Saturday) in Semple Stadium, Thurles, at 1.30 pm.

COUNTY UNDER 19A HURLING FINAL - CHANGE OF VENUE

There has also been a late venue change for Sunday's (November 6) County Under 19A Hurling Final between St Mary's (Clonmel) and Holycross/Ballycahill.

Because the Golden/Kilfeacle pitch is now unavailable the game has been transferred to BANSHA with throw-in time remaining the same at 1.30 pm.

In the event of a draw extra-time will be played as there must be a result on the day.