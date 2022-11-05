Search

05 Nov 2022

Change of venues to two big hurling games in Tipperary this weekend!

Change of venues to two big hurling games in Tipperary this weekend!

Semple Stadium, Thurles will host the Grangemockler/Ballyneale v Ballygibling Munster JHC game today (Saturday)

Reporter:

Jeddy Walsh

05 Nov 2022 12:33 PM

Email:

jeddywalsh@gmail.com

If you plan going to any GAA game in Tipperary this weekend, it might be wise to check the updated GAA fixtures list before setting out as a couple of games have been re-arranged over the past 24 hours.

MUNSTER CLUB JUNIOR HURLING CHAMPIONSHIP - CHANGE OF VENUE

The AIB Munster Club Junior Hurling Championship quarter-final game between Grangemockler/Ballyneale and Ballygiblin of Cork which was due to be played in Cahir on Saturday at 1.30 pm, has seen a change of venue.

This game, which must finish on the day, goes ahead today (Saturday) in Semple Stadium, Thurles, at 1.30 pm.

COUNTY UNDER 19A HURLING FINAL - CHANGE OF VENUE

There has also been a late venue change for Sunday's (November 6) County Under 19A Hurling Final between St Mary's (Clonmel) and Holycross/Ballycahill.

Because the Golden/Kilfeacle pitch is now unavailable the game has been transferred to BANSHA with throw-in time remaining the same at 1.30 pm.

In the event of a draw extra-time will be played as there must be a result on the day.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media