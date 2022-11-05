Tipperary man made 'derogatory remarks' to gardaí following row with former partner

A man who was intoxicated and became abusive towards gardaí has been fined by Nenagh District Court.

Aaron Breen of 15 John Treacy Avenue, Thurles, pleaded to being intoxicated in public and threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour at Cluain Mhuileann, Nenagh, on February 21, 2022.

He also pleaded to having cannabis valued at €50 on the same occasion.

The court heard the gardaí had been called to a dispute and they encountered Mr Breen coming out of the house in an intoxicated manner.

He became abusive towards the gardaí and made derogatory remarks towards them, the court was told.

When he was brought to Nenagh Garda Station, he was found to be in possession of cannabis.

Mr Breen’s solicitor, Pat Liston, said that his client had had a row with his former partner on the night in question.

Mr Breen worked in construction and had undergone treatment for cannabis addiction, said Mr Liston.

Judge Elizabeth MacGrath fined Mr Breen €250 for threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour and a further €250 for possession of cannabis.

She took the charge of being intoxicated in public into account.