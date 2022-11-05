Ladies' football: Mixed luck for Templemore teams in U14 County Finals

All roads led to Templederry last Saturday afternoon last for the U14 County Finals.

Templemore had teams in the Division 1 final and the Team 2 final with the second team taking on Boherlahan in the opener.

Templemore were slow to settle but gradually grew into the game and gained plenty of possession.

They were finding scores hard to come by however and trailed by five points after 25 minutes.

Sarah Jane Ormond landed two points to open Templemore’s account but Boherlahan still led by five at the break.

They opened the second half scoring with a point to stretch their lead to six but Templemore came to life soon after.

Hannah Byrne and Ormond added points to leave four between the teams.

Their progress was halted momentarily by a Boherlahan goal but goals from Ellie-Mai Walsh and Roisin Percy left the minimum between them.

With time running out Templemore pressed in search of an equaliser but time was against them and Boherlahan held on for a 2-5 to 2-4 victory.



Team One faced St Odhrans of Silvermines in the A final.

Both teams were undefeated on route to the final, and while Templemore were installed as favourites, a tight battle was expected.

It never materialised however as the girls came out of the traps very quickly and led by 4-6 to 0-1 at the break, the goals coming courtesy of a brace apiece from Julie Grey and Kate Nevin.

There was no let up after the break with Brid Delaney chipping in with 1-1 from wing forward.

Nevin finished the game with a personal tally of 2-9, an outstanding achievement in any County final, as Templemore ran out 6-11 to 0-1 winners.



Well done to all the players on both sides who worked so hard all year and also to the management team of Martin Grey, Ailish Myles, Francis Hennessy, Anthony Marnell, Geraldine Ingram, Aine Greed and Cathal Naughton.

Our U12s had great fun last weekend as they held their own version of Ireland’s fittest family in their final session of the season.

Well done to Elaine Owens and her mentors who organised this event and for all their work during the season.