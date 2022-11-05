A wonderful night of music at a very special Clonmel venue

“A very special concert of classical music in a very special place,” was how audiences described A Little Night Music which was organised by Clonmel Junction Festival in the Friary recently.

The Libra String Quartet played a beautiful selection of well-known classical favourites, presented by Eamon O’Malley.

Music ranged from Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons, and a range of Bach’s music, including Air On A G String, moving through the music of Handel, where a rousing arrangement of Zadok The Priest – popularly known as the Champion’s League theme – was a crowd-pleaser, up to Mozart, with extracts from A Little Night Music, which gave the concert its title.

Between the music, local musician and composer Eamon O’Malley amused and explained with informative and interesting details about the composers, and their lives and times.



Giving great context to the music heard, the audience enjoyed the beautiful venue, lit outside and inside to highlight its features.

Libra String Quartet are a regional music ensemble, with Eimear Heeney on first violin, Barry Kennedy on second, Victoria Birlea on viola, and Gerri Dunne on cello.

CLONMEL JUNCTION

Clonmel Junction Festival Artistic Director Cliona Maher said the very special venue created a wonderful atmosphere for the evening.

“It was a pleasure to give a stage to our talented local musicians to celebrate a venue that is close to the hearts of so many Clonmel people,” she said.

Councillor Pat English, Mayor of Clonmel, and Melanie Scott, Tipperary Arts Officer, represented Tipperary County Council, who funded the concert through the Local Live Performance Support Scheme with the Department of Tourism Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media.