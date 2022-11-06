Congrats: Wedding bells ring out far and near for happy Templemore couples
There were weddings aplenty last weekend with Paddy Morrissey and Courtney Madigan tying the knot on Friday while Mark Saunders and Debbie Steele did the deed on Saturday.
Joseph O’Donoghue was married in India while Daniel Maher tied the knot in Australia on Friday.
We wish all the happy couples many years of wedded bliss.
Getting ready for the wedding last Saturday were, back: Patrick Fennell, Mark Fennell, Mark Saunders, David Saunders, Tommy Steele; front, David’s sons, Shay and Cole Saunders.
