Former Tipperary councillor elected as Fianna Fáil constituency committee delegate

Mattie Ryan (Coole) elected as Fianna Fáil constituency committee delegate
Former Fianna Fáil councillor Mattie Ryan Mattie Ryan (Coole) has been elected the Tipperary Fianna Fáil CDC constituency delegate, following a vote in the Horse & Jockey.
Mattie is a lifelong Fianna Fáil member and was a county councillor for Nenagh / Newport area for 28 years until the 2019 local elections. He also served as Cathaoirleach of Tipperary County Council.
He brings years of experience, knowledge of our organisation, and understanding of the views of our members to this role and will ensure that Tipperary Fianna Fáil is heard at the most senior levels in our party.
Commiserations to Frank Begley, who was unsuccessful in this election, but has given tremendous service and dedication to the party over many years.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.