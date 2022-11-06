Drivers should plan ahead when travelling these Tipperary roads from Monday

Tipperary County Council has announced temporary traffic management measures on the following roads starting Monday, November 7.



L-1501 Old Cahir Road to Upper Green Road junction

Resurfacing works will necessitate temporary traffic management on the L-1501 Old Cahir Road to Upper Green Road junction from Monday, November 7, to Friday, November 11.

The road will be closed from 7am to 5pm.

Tipperary County Council says those travelling east to west along the green can continue to use the green road.

Traffic needing to travel west to east, from Boherclough Road to Clonmel Road, will be diverted along the main street and onto Clonmel Road.

L-4201 at XL065 Monard Level Crossing, Monard

The L-4201 at XL065 Monard Level Crossing, Monard, will be closed from 10pm on Monday, November 7, until 5am Saturday, November 12.

HGVs are to be rerouted via Oola, and LGVs and Cars via Gortdrum Mines.

NOTICES STILL IN PLACE

N24 Clonmel Inner Relief Road

A VRS barrier installation will necessitate temporary traffic management on the N24 Clonmel Inner Relief Road between Cashel and Cahir road roundabouts.

The work will take place between October 24 and December 22 between 8am and 6pm.

The road narrowing along the verges and two-way traffic will be maintained.

R-660 Bowes Corner, Thurles

Stop and Go and one-way systems will remain in place on the R-660 Bowes Corner Thurles until December 2.

The measures are in place between 7am and 7pm.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and expect delays.

N24 CARRICK-ON-SUIR

Traffic measures are currently in place on the N24 Carrick on Suir between 8am and 6pm until May 20, 2023.

This is to facilitate work between the 50km/h sign at either end of the town for approximately 3.5km.



THE N76 GRANGEMOCKLER

Stop-and-go traffic management is in place on the N76 Grangemockler until May 2023 from 8am until 6pm.