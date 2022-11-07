Search

07 Nov 2022

Sign of times in Tipperary - parishes cluster together, some will lose their Saturday night Mass

New Inn & Knockgraffon will be joined with Cashel & Rosegreen, Golden & Kilfeacle, Knockavilla & Donaskeigh and Clerihan.

07 Nov 2022 9:33 AM

NEW ARRANGEMENTS FOR NEW INN & KNOCKGRAFFON PARISH


As people may be aware, due to the shortage of priests in our Archdiocese, Parishes are being clustered together. New Inn & Knockgraffon will be joined with Cashel & Rosegreen, Golden & Kilfeacle, Knockavilla & Donaskeigh and Clerihan.
The number of masses will also change in the cluster.


New Inn along with these other parishes will lose a Mass and we will lose our Saturday night Mass.
We keep the two Sunday Masses with the 11am Mass going to 11.30 am.


This will come into effect on the weekend of November 25, 2022.


We still retain our P.P. and our parish status. However, we will have priests from the other parishes saying our Parish Masses from January 2023.


Our parish priest will be covering the other parishes as well.


Anyone who has masses booked for the Saturday nights from November 25 need to contact Fr Bobby to rearrange these Masses.


Unfortunately, this is a sign of the times, but we hope that this arrangement will work out for a long time.

