C-Saw coffee mornings in Clonmel and Tipperary Town

Coffee mornings are hosted by C-Saw in Tipperary Town and Clonmel on Monday and Wednesday mornings
A free coffee morning is held every Monday and Wednesday at C-Saw house, 24 William Street, Clonmel from 10.30-12.30am. Call in for a cuppa and see what C-Saw is all about, a lovely welcoming environment open to everyone.
'Take Time To Talk'
A similar event is held on the same mornings and times in Tipperary Town at the CJ Kickhams Brass & Reed Band premises on Davis Street.
