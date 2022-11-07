Detective gardaí in Tipperary continuing investigation in relation to a burglary incident

File photo
Detective gardaí in Thurles are continuing their investigations in relation to a burglary incident which occurred in the early hours of Saturday morning, October 22 in the Slievenamon Meadows area, the property shown in pictures (see below) a blue push bike and a pair of beige/grey 'Ecco' shoes were located nearby.
If you own or recognise this property, which may have also been stolen, please contact the Detective Office at Thurles Garda Station on 0504 25125 to assist in the investigation.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.