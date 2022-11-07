Man (30s) taken to hospital with facial injuries following assault in Fethard

A man aged in his 30s was taken to hospital suffering from facial injuries after he was assaulted in a Fethard estate last Friday night.
A Clonmel Garda Station spokesperson said the man was assaulted in the Slievenamon Close area between 10pm and 11pm on November 4 and a number of people were involved in the incident.
An ambulance was called to the scene and he was taken to Tipperary University Hospital in Clonmel suffering from cuts and bruises to his face.
The Garda spoksperson appealed to anyone with information that may assist their investigation into this assault to contact Clonmel Garda Station at (052) 6177641.
